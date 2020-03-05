Fish sandwich back at Chick-fil-A in time for Lent
Available through April 11
Here’s some fin-tas-tic news.
Chick-fil-A announced its restaurants will add a fish sandwich made of cod back to the menu through Saturday, April 11.
This addition comes back just in time for those participating in Lent, a tradition the restaurant started in 2016.
Fish will be available in a traditional sandwich with two portions of fish or as a deluxe sandwich with tomato, lettuce and American cheese.
Customers can also order a boxed two- and three-count fish entrée meal that is served with waffle fries.
Fish will only be available at select locations, so check with local restaurants before arriving.
