Fish sandwich back at Chick-fil-A in time for Lent

Here’s some fin-tas-tic news.

Chick-fil-A announced its restaurants will add a fish sandwich made of cod back to the menu through Saturday, April 11.

This addition comes back just in time for those participating in Lent, a tradition the restaurant started in 2016.

Fish will be available in a traditional sandwich with two portions of fish or as a deluxe sandwich with tomato, lettuce and American cheese.

Customers can also order a boxed two- and three-count fish entrée meal that is served with waffle fries.

Fish will only be available at select locations, so check with local restaurants before arriving.