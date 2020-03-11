What notable events have been postponed, canceled due to coronavirus outbreak?
Here are some notable events in the sports, entertainment and business world that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
International
- The Prague International Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 19-27, has been postponed.
- The Red Sea International Film Festival, an inaugural event in Saudi Arabia scheduled for March 12-21, has been canceled.
- The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, which this year is celebrating its 22nd year, was postponed from March until possibly late May or early June.
- The International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Switzerland was canceled.
- The London Book Fair, which was expected to bring 25,000 publishers, authors and agents from around the world from March 10-12, was canceled.
- Serie A, Italy’s pro soccer league, has completely halted play through at least April 3.
- The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19, was canceled.
- The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, was postponed a year until March 2021.
- The Hong Kong Filmart was postponed from March to Aug. 27-29.
Domestic
- The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, a 21-year-old event scheduled from March 20-22, has been canceled.
- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both scheduled to take place in Indio, California, in April, have been postponed until October.
- The BNP Paribas Open, a pro tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California held every March, was canceled.
- The 25th annual Los Angeles Festival of Books was postponed from April until Oct. 3 and 4.
- The Ivy League canceled its postseason basketball tournaments, awarding NCAA tournament bids to the men’s and women’s regular season champions.
- The Google I/O developers conference set for May has been canceled.
Concerts/tours
- The Zac Brown Band postponed the spring dates of its Owl Tour. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.
- Pearl Jam postponed a tour scheduled to go through U.S. and Canadian cities.
- BTS postponed an April 11 concert in Seoul, South Korea that was supposed to kick off a tour.
- Mariah Carey postponed a November show scheduled in Hawaii.
- Green Day canceled tour stops in Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Korea scheduled for March.
- Avril Lavigne has postponed tour stops in China, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan.
