Orlando's 3 favorite spots to indulge in tattoos

Got a hankering for tattoo?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end tattoo hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Good Vibrations Ink

Photo: Scott M./Yelp

Topping the list is Good Vibrations Ink. Located at 5135 International Drive, Suite 8 in Florida Center, the piercing and tattoo spot is the highest-rated high-end tattoo restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Good Vibrations Ink.

"We are a professional, award winning artists, tattoo and body piercing studio," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We only offer our industries best body jewelry to our customers. All of our artists are state licensed and trained in biomedical waste."

2. Hart And Huntington Tattoo

Photo: Kody K./Yelp

Next is Florida Center's Hart and Huntington Tattoo, situated at 6000 Universal Blvd., Suite 745-A. With four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Danielle C., who reviewed Hart and Huntington Tattoo on March 5, wrote, "Cortni listened to all of the (many) specific details that I wanted for my art and made each of them come to life! She was very professional, courteous and kind. The shop was clean and organized. A great experience!"

3. Ascension Tattoo

Photo: ascension tattoo/Yelp

Park Lake-Highland's Ascension Tattoo, located at 832 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy tattoo spot 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Ascension Tattoo. Founded by owner and tattoo artist, Ant Lannucci, this shop has been in business since 2006.

"At Ascension Tattoo, we take pride in being a fully custom studio where all pieces of tattoo art are designed specific for each client by our award-winning artists," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "Decide who is right for you and your idea. From New School to Realism, Black and Gray to Biomech, Black-Work to Eastern Art, we got you covered."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.