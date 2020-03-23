Here are Orlando's top 4 fitness spots

Searching for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

Orlando-area consumers usually spend more in March at health and beauty businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses grew to 11 per business in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Warrior One

First on the list is Warrior One. Located at 2822 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the meditation center and yoga and massage spot is the highest-rated fitness spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

2. Elevate Yoga Center

Next up is South Orange's Elevate Yoga Center, situated at 3150 S. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rukus Cycling Studios

Central Business District's Rukus Cycling Studios, located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite #101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cycling class and fitness and instruction spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Downtown Orlando YMCA Family Center

Downtown Orlando YMCA Family Center, a gym, summer camp and swimming lesson spot in Colonialtown South, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 433 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

