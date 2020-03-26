Here are all the companies giving free food, products to health care workers

Right about now is a great time to say thank-you to all the health care workers and people keeping us safe during this novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

We just like that a few companies are taking this opportunity to thank these hard workers.

Below are some of the deals and freebies we found online for health care employees.

Starbucks

Thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. 💚



Inspired by the generosity of our partners (employees), we are offering all front-line responders a free tall brewed coffee at participating stores in the US. pic.twitter.com/e7Z8aRCtMt — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 26, 2020

People who identify as frontline workers in the health care industry can get a free tall brewed coffee.

This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers.

The offer is in stores until May 3. However, some Starbucks locations are closed due to the pandemic -- we hope you can find one open!

Crocs

People working on the coronavirus outbreak can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs as part of a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Health care workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at work. Shipping is free, too. It does appear the company has a daily free limit.

Thank you, Crocs!

Sweetgreen

We realize this company isn’t nationwide just yet, but if you have one near you, check this out.

“We’re dedicating our Outpost operations and teams to support those on the front lines by delivering free, fresh sg salads + bowls to hospitals in the cities we serve,” the company said online.

We love that.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced it will be offering free doughnuts to healthcare workers nationwide every Monday through May 11.

To snag a free Original Glazed dozen, go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and show your employer badge.

Steak ‘n Shake

Effective now through April 7 at all Steak ‘n Shake restaurants across America, workers in the following industries just need to show a job I.D., such as a business card, badge or name tag, to receive 20% off of any Steakburger or Fries, according to an email from a company spokesperson.

Industries include but are not limited to:

Doctors, nurses, health care providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers; police and enforcement agencies; EMT, local 911 and fire departments; pharmacy/drugstore; grocery store workers and food distributors; custodian and facilities maintainers; local government officials; bank managers and tellers; restaurant workers; television and newspaper staffers; cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers; food banks and soup kitchens; city sanitation workers; IT companies and transit workers (airports, trains, subways); mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.

Uber

Uber Health will provide transportation for front-line health care workers, both to and from patients’ homes, as well as between health care facilities, according to this news release. In the U.S., Uber is partnering with 1199SEIU, one of the country’s largest health care unions, to make sure their members can get to work.

“In Europe and Latin America, we are working with public authorities to offer rides for health care workers to hospitals and their homes. We are exploring options to expand this service to other countries,” the news release said.

Uber also launched discounted rides in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Seattle to connect low-income and vulnerable communities to food.

“We’re committing 300,000 free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and health care workers in the US and Canada, and 25,000 in Australia and New Zealand,” the release said.

KFC

This deal is for health care workers and normal people alike: free delivery!

Chipotle

Similar circumstances at Chipotle, as well. Free delivery!

Finally, Blaze

The pizza company will extend its Pi Day deal, for everyone.

We couldn’t possibly name all the places, both local and national, waiving delivery charges and helping you to keep your favorite restaurants in business. Look up the social media accounts for your favorite eateries and you never know what deals you might find.