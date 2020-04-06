Orlando's top 4 nail salons to visit now

Looking to try the best nail salons in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top nail salons in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for nail salons.

Consumers in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily transactions at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses rose to 1,237 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of 1,285, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Nail Salon

Photo: The Nail Salon/Yelp

First on the list is The Nail Salon. Located at 1700 N. Semoran Blvd., Suite 100, the nail salon is the highest-rated nail salon in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

2. A Royal Pampering

Photo: Paula S./Yelp

Next is Colonial Town Center's A Royal Pampering, situated at 4401 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101. With five stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon, day spa and massage therapist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Velvet Nail Bar

Photo: Vanessa C./Yelp

South Eola's Velvet Nail Bar, located at 101 Lake Ave., Suite 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews.

4. Paris Nails

Photo: Ivonne R./Yelp

Paris Nails, a nail salon in South Eola, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16 N. Summerlin Ave. to see for yourself.

