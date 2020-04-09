Can’t go to Disney because of coronavirus? Make iconic churro treats at home

You can still have iconic Disney snacks despite the coronavirus pandemic closing the theme parks.

Disney properties are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak but there are new features on its app which include Disney park recipes.

One such item that can now be made at home is the Disney churro.

To make the churro bites you will need water, butter, salt, ground cinnamon, flour, eggs, oil and sugar.

Once you’ve assembled the ingredients according to the instructions, you’ll be ready to start frying up those delicious treats before tossing them in sugar and cinnamon.

The full recipe for Disney Park Churro Bites can be found here. Click here for the printable version.

Making Disney treats at home will have to do for now, as there’s still no word yet on when Disney plans to re-open its parks.

