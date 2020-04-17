Finished ‘Tiger King’? 5 over-the-top things to watch next

Will anything ever compare to the antics of Joe Exotic, Doc Antle or Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame?

Maybe. Maybe not.

But we have to assume you’ve finished the show by now, which leads us to this next question: What will you watch next?

The following five recommendations seem to be just as crazy as “Tiger King” -- not necessarily the same brand of crazy, but on par when it comes to unbelievability, like, “How can this possibly be real?”

(OK, and from the sounds of it, No. 5 miiiiight be the same genre as “Tiger King.”)

Anyway, to compile this list, we asked around and brainstormed ourselves.

Here’s what we have!

Just a note: Some of these trailers below include foul language, so watch at your own risk -- or at the very least, make sure your kids aren’t in the same room.

1.) ‘Tickled’

In this writer’s opinion, “Tickled” is way crazier than “Tiger King.” The first time I saw this, I was all, “What just happened?”

It all starts when a journalist learns about an international tickling contest, which is a THING, apparently, and decides to write about it just for fun -- it’ll just be a quirky feature piece, right?

Wrong.

As he digs a little bit deeper, the threats start.

This film takes a dark turn quickly, to say the least.

The reporter enlists some help to continue on with his project, and a small team goes on to research this tickling phenomenon quite extensively. Turns out, it’s not just some silly game. They find bullying from the producers of tickling videos, coercion and manipulation, and they desperately want to get to the bottom of who is behind a strange company called Jane O’Brien Media. What they find -- let’s just say, you’re not ready for. The ending will leave you with your mouth agape. You can find this one on the HBO apps.

2.) ‘Abducted In Plain Sight’

This true-crime documentary, released in 2017 and now on Netflix, is all about the kidnappings of Jan Broberg Felt, an Idaho teen who was abducted by her much-older neighbor, Robert Berchtold, in the 1970s.

This is so strange, seriously. When asking around for the weirdest or most surreal shows or films to stream, several people brought this one up, and quickly.

Vanity Fair explained it well: Berchtold “entrapped Jan’s religious parents in such a web of trust, shame, and complicity that he managed to convince the family to drop the most serious kidnapping charges against him, continue letting him spend disturbing amounts of time with their young daughter, and — in the most shocking twist of all — he eventually kidnapped her a second time.”

How can this have possibly happened?

We might never know. But it did.

3.) ‘The Keepers’

This docuseries examines the decades-old killing of Sister Catherine Cesnik and its suspected link to a priest accused of sexual abuse. Cesnik vanished in November 1969. She was a beloved young English teacher in Baltimore at the time. Her body was found about two months later. No one ever faced charges.

Was it a cover-up?

What really happened to Sister Cathy?

Someone has to know. (Or in this case, a lot of “someones.”)

Her former students are still bothered by it -- especially two of them, a pair of women who have investigated the case over the years independently, sort of becoming detectives in their own right.

There are only seven episodes, but they’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

“Where other true crime hits have followed a linear chronology, ‘The Keepers’ hops between 1969, the 1990s and today, striking a fine balance between narrative structure – a wow moment at the end of every episode – and respect for a subject that doesn’t need or deserve sensationalism,” a piece in The Guardian notes.

This is so frustrating at times, truly unbelievable but incredibly well-done.

4.) ‘Don’t F--- With Cats’

Needless to say, this is NOT just about cats.

It may start with cats, but things appear to go ... much further.

This is about some horrifying events, an international manhunt and one of Canada’s most infamous crimes.

It’s about as gripping as you’d expect, reviewers agree.

5.) ‘The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia’

And finally, we saw this documentary mentioned on Twitter several times, as suggested-watching for people who were a little too shocked by the realities of “Tiger King.”

“The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia,” which can be found on Netflix, follows the family of Jesco White, a line dancer who appeared in various country music videos in the ‘90s, according to a published report. “The Whites," if you didn’t put it together by now, refers to the White family. We loved this Tweet, below.

As far as I’m concerned, the #TigerKing cast might as well be the Brady Bunch now that I’ve discovered The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia — Meghan Patrick (@MegPatrickMusic) April 9, 2020

The documentary apparently captures drug use, family dysfunction and violence.

Here are some more tweets about the show, which we would embed here, but again: language.

It’s on our must-watch list!

Honorable mention: ‘Perfume’

Two people agreed on this movie’s weirdness, with one saying, “Another (crazy) movie from a million years ago -- by far ... the most insane, stupid (thing) ever made.”

Added the other, “The most ridiculous movie I’ve ever seen. I’ll never get those two hours back.”

Those weren’t exactly ringing endorsements, but we thought it was worth a mention.

OK, now you tell us: What did we leave out?