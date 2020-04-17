Mickey Mouse & friends are back to help put your kid to bed during coronavirus pandemic

Has the coronavirus stay-at-home order made your kids a little restless and made bedtime even more of a struggle?

Mickey Mouse and his friends want to help you put your children to bed by bringing back bedtime stories for a limited time.

ShopDisney.com announced that beginning today your children can call and talk to their favorite Disney characters before falling asleep.

Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and select one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

This is a toll-free hotline and will be available until midnight PT on April 30. Children can hear one message per call.

For more information, click here.

