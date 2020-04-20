Peloton offering free at-home workouts for 90 days during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gyms and fitness centers have been forced to close because of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have turned to at-home workouts to stay active and Peloton is helping to make that a bit easier.

Peloton is offering free at-home workouts via its app for 90 days for users who sign up by April 30.

Cody Rigsby, a Peloton instructor and former professional backup dancer for stars like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, said in an interview with News 6 that it’s important during this time to do something for yourself. Rigsby said it doesn’t matter if it’s a workout, a meditation, reading a book, taking a walk or something else.

“Workouts allow us to bring it in toward ourselves and focus on something we can control,” Rigsby said. “We can control the way that we move, the way that we train, the way that we sweat, the way that we connect with our body. It’s important we connect to ourselves in this time that we’re really distracted by the headlines and feeling really scared.”

The Peloton app offers thousands of classes across more than 10 workout types.

