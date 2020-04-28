Mom’s Disney-inspired sidewalk art will make you smile, guaranteed
Rapunzel could *probably* teach us a thing or 2 about social distancing, you know?
Casey Drake isn’t the only one who’s been creating some sidewalk chalk masterpieces in these strange times of quarantine.
But her work is pretty impressive, to say the least.
It’s gorgeous -- and hilarious, too.
Drake, a mother of two who lives in Winter Park, said she was sitting outside with her daughter recently and she was inspired to draw Olaf, everyone’s favorite snowman from “Frozen,” for her -- and the project kind of spiraled (in the best way possible) from there.
“So many neighbors loved it that I kept doing new ones every day,” Drake said.
Today's drawing is a throwback to the very first chalk drawing I ever did (like 3 weeks ago). Notice my daughter's contribution 😂. I absolutely love rainy days but it does mean I can't go out and draw so it's bittersweet. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #streetart #momlife #disney #frozen #olaf #olaffrozen #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @disneyfrozen
The longtime high school biology teacher added that she’s always drawn and painted, just as hobbies.
Here are some of our favorite sidewalk chalk creations that we found on Drake’s Instagram.
All photos were used with her permission.
Always a great motto, but especially now! Just make sure you're swimming at least 6 feet away from others. :) @crayola . . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #sidewalkchalk #chalk #disney #pixar #dory #findingnemo #findingdory #ellendegeneres #quarantine #quarantinelife #stayhome #stayhealthy #behappy #socialdistancing @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarfindingdory @pixar
I know it's hard to feel "Joy"-ful in times like these, but there are still a lot of things to be happy about. @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #sidewalkchalk #chalk #disney #pixar #insideout #quarantine #quarantinelife #stayhome #stayhealthy #behappy @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarinsideout @pixar
The rain cleaned my canvases for me yesterday so we have some space again! @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #pixar #disney #monstersinc #quarantinelife #quatantine2020 #publix #stayhome @crayola @pixar @disney @michaelsstores
Today's chalk art brought to you by Rapunzel. The queen of social distancing. @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #disney #tangled #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #socialdistancing #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @tangledseriestv
Hank is here to remind you to wash your hands (or arms?) for at least 20 seconds frequently throughout the day! Stay safe out there people. @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalkart #disney #pixar #findingdory #washyourhands #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando #crayola @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarfindingdory @pixar
Wouldn't you think my collection's complete.... Also, Ariel is everyone missing a hair appointment right now. Roots for days. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart @crayola #disney #ariel #thelittlemermaid #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #winterpark #orlando @michaelsstores @disney @disneylittlemermaid
Today's was quick because my children are chaos incarnate and it's a million degrees outside. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #disney #sleepingbeauty #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @disney @michaelsstores
No pants? No problem! The perks of working from home. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #crayola #disney #disneyland #disneyworld #winniethepooh #donaldduck #chipanddale #workfromhome #workfromhomelife #streetart #art #artist #Orlando #100acrewoods #zoom #zoommeeting #florida #orlandoflorida #makeitwithmichaels #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #sayitcolorfully #disneygram #disneylife #quarantine2020 #disneycharacters #disneyfans #quarantinelife
Although we did call out “Disney-inspired” in the headline, Drake depicts a good variety of other characters -- even real-life ones like Joe Exotic.
Hey all you cool cats and kittens out there. I busted out the sidewalk chalk to enjoy this beautiful weather while staying home! @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #tigerking #netflix #tigerkingnetflix #carolebaskin #joeexotic #art #sidewalkchalk #quarantinelife #quarantine #stayhome #stayhealthy #socialdistancing #heyallyoucoolcatsandkittens #quarantine2020 @crayola @michaelsstores @netflix
Here are a few more favorites.
Some Luna Lovegood ( @msevylynch )on this sunny Saturday afternoon. Swipe to see the time lapse. @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalk #chalkart #quarantinelife #quarantine #quarantine2020 #harrypotter #lunalovegood #stayhome #stayhealthy #chalkthewalk #orlando #harrypotterworld @crayola @michaelsstores @universalpictures @harrypotterfilm
Today's chalk art. Keep up that social distancing! Thanks to @davefried81 for the inspiration. @crayola . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #batmanandrobin #batman #socialdistancing #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @batman
There's no place like home. There's no place like home. But seriously people, stay home. . . . @crayola . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalkart #dorothy #wizardofoz #stayhome #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores
Since it's raining out today I'll share a drawing from 2 weeks ago. This is actually only the second one I did. I've definitely learned a lot about chalk art since then! In case you can't read his quote, Patrick is saying "Don't touch me, I'm sterile!" . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #spongebobmemes #spongebob #patrickstar #nickelodeon #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @spongebob
Love in the Time of Coronavirus. . . .(reposted because I forgot to draw Lady's eyebrows 😂) . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalk #chalkart #crayola #disney #ladyandthetramp #socialdistancing #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @disney @michaelsstores @ladyandthetramp
How much toilet paper is too much? Asking for a friend. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #disney #junglebook #baloo #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando #crayola @crayola @disney @disneythejunglebook @michaelsstores
I finally found the right quote for my Back to the Future piece thanks to @witch_the_kat ! Also, my daughter decided to help by dumping a bucket of water on it while I was drawing 🙀 . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #crayola #backtothefuture #universalstudios #scott #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @universalentertainment @michaelsstores
Can droids get Coronavirus? . Swipe to watch the time lapse. If you look closely, you can watch my skin sunburn despite multiple layers of sunscreen. Also, I was informed by my husband that it should have been written "artoo". So, sorry about that. . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #disney #r2d2 #c3po #starwars #lysol #socialdistancing #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @starwars
Today's is part 1 of a 5 part series. The Stages of Quarantine. Stage 1: Fear . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalkart #disney #pixar #insideout #fear #purel #cloroxwipes #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarinsideout @pixar
Stage 2 of Quarantine: Sadness. I got to watch a rocket launch while drawing today which was a nice bonus! . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art #chalkthewalk #chalkart #chalk #disney #pixar #insideout #sadness #momlife #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarinsideout @pixar
Stage 3 of Quarantine: Disgust I thought this was fitting since I'm going to brave cutting my own hair tonight. 😬 . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #streetart #art#chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #disney #pixar #insideout #disgust #haircut #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando #orlandoflorida @crayola @mindykaling @michaelsstores @disney @pixarinsideout @pixar
Quarantine Stage 4: Anger. Stay home, stay safe! . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #sayitcolorfully #art #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #streetart #momlife #disney #pixar #insideout #anger #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando @crayola @michaelsstores @disney @pixarinsideout @pixar
Stage 5 of Quarantine: Joy. There are a lot of things to be joyful about, even right now. Although I will be truly joyful as soon as I can eat a Dole Whip and ride Space Mountain. My daughter Finn added her contribution next to Bing Bong. (Also, I realized too late that for yesterday's I actually wrote "phase" instead of "stage" 🤦) . . . . . #caseydrakemakes #streetart #art #sayitcolorfully #crayola #disney #pixar #insideout #joy #bingbong #disneyworld #disneyland #chalkthewalk #chalk #chalkart #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #quarantine #orlando #momlife #disneylife #disneygram @Disney @michaelsstores @crayola @pixar @pixarinsideout
Drake told us in a News 6 report from earlier this month, "Laughter is the best medicine. We could all use a little bit of humor right now, I think. … Hopefully, without making light of the situation too much. ‘Cause it is very serious, but at the same time, we all have to survive day to day.”
Drawing is bringing her some comfort, as well.
“It’s kind of therapeutic, especially when you’re stuck inside all day. We need a mental break every once in a while from this,” Drake said.
It’s a form of therapy she says could also give others a sense of joy, too.
"I know some people are sewing masks and donating things, so even though this isn’t as important as those things, it still has a role,” Drake said. “If somebody can just smile as they’re walking down the street, and for a second, kind of break out of the sadness of the moment and the fear, I think that’s a win.”
You can see more of Drake’s work by following her Instagram page @caseydrakemakes.
