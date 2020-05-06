Here’s your chance to be a part of the News 6 Return to Space virtual watch party

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Launch Federal Credit Union invite you to a party that is out of this world!

NASA and SpaceX will launch humans into space on May 27, and we want to give you a front row seat -- virtually.

You can register using the form below. Be sure to submit a photo and tell us why you are space super fan for your chance to win a seat at this exclusive launch party.

Entries will be accepted from May 7 to May 15.

Twelve lucky winners will be notified on May 19. Winners must have Zoom meeting software and be able to operate the software to participate in the launch party. Winners must also be available on May 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a technical run-through and then on launch day (May 27) from 3:30 p.m. until the launch has concluded.

[READ: Official contest rules]

Good luck!