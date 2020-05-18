All Florida Pollo Tropical locations giving kids free lunch until end of school year

Pollo Tropical wants to help feed school children while they are distancing learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At all 141 Florida locations, the fast-food chain will give children ages 12 and under a free kids classic TropiChop and bottled water each weekday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The restaurant wants to help feed children who are unable to receive school lunches they counted on for nutrition.

“We have been part of the community for over 30 years, and Florida has been among the hardest-hit areas during these unprecedented times,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical. “We are happy to offer kids in our community a free nutritious meal they love and hope that it provides some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis.”

The classic TropiChop features chicken, along with rice and beans.

The children must be present to receive the free meal and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when picking up the meal which is available through the drive-thru only.

