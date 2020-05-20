Heinz ketchup all-red puzzle now available to buy

Some people are turning to puzzles to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic. And if you’re looking for a bigger challenge, Heinz has one for you.

After giving some away in a contest, Heinz ketchup is now making an insanely slow puzzle available for purchase.

That red monster has 570 pieces, a nod to the brand's 57 varieties, all in the exact same shade of red.

It’s definitely a challenge for puzzle lovers.

The company recently gave away 57 of them in a social media contest.

(Credit: Heinz)

It said there was an overwhelming response to that limited run, so now you can buy one at heinzketchuppuzzle.com for $24.99.

In conjunction with the sale, Heinz said it’s donating $10,700, or 107,000 meals, to Feeding America.

It says that represents the anticipated U.S. profits from the puzzle.

