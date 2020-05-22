82ºF

Skittles selling colorless candy for Pride month

$1 per pack purchased donated to GLAAD

(Credit: Skittles)
You'll still be able to taste the rainbow, but for the month of June, Skittles is dropping the rainbow all in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is Pride month, during that time Skittles will sell these limited-edition Pride packs featuring a colorless design with colorless candies inside.

Kind of counter-intuitive for Pride month, which is typically filled with rainbows, a symbol of gay pride.

Skittles says it's replacing the rainbow with "much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity."

The bags read "only one rainbow matters during Pride."

Skittles says the “give the rainbow” campaign will support GLAAD, giving the advocacy group $1 per pack purchased up to $100,000.

