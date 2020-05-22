Skittles selling colorless candy for Pride month
$1 per pack purchased donated to GLAAD
You'll still be able to taste the rainbow, but for the month of June, Skittles is dropping the rainbow all in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
June is Pride month, during that time Skittles will sell these limited-edition Pride packs featuring a colorless design with colorless candies inside.
Kind of counter-intuitive for Pride month, which is typically filled with rainbows, a symbol of gay pride.
Skittles says it's replacing the rainbow with "much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity."
The bags read "only one rainbow matters during Pride."
Skittles says the “give the rainbow” campaign will support GLAAD, giving the advocacy group $1 per pack purchased up to $100,000.
During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we have given up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad.🌈 pic.twitter.com/mecpWaVhzA— SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 20, 2020
