Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays starts today

If you don’t already run on Dunkin', here’s a reason you should start.

The chain announced not only are they bringing back a fan favorite, Free Donut Fridays, but it’s also starting Free Coffee Mondays.

That’s right, starting August 3, if you’re a Dunkin’ Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, for free.

Get your week started off right! 👍 DD Perks Members, get a free medium hot or iced coffee with minimum food purchase. ☕️ 🍩 Limited time offer. Terms apply. Not a DD Perks Member? Download the app ➡️ https://t.co/ZmHLmHh3hw pic.twitter.com/Q7SsE36Ycc — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 3, 2020

You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up with Dunkin’s app.

For Free Donut Fridays, members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

The deals run through the week of Aug. 17.