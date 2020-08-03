Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays starts today

84ºF

If you don’t already run on Dunkin', here’s a reason you should start.

The chain announced not only are they bringing back a fan favorite, Free Donut Fridays, but it’s also starting Free Coffee Mondays.

That’s right, starting August 3, if you’re a Dunkin’ Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, for free.

You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up with Dunkin’s app.

For Free Donut Fridays, members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

The deals run through the week of Aug. 17.

