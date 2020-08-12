Drive-in style rave coming to downtown Orlando parking lot in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you been missing live music and dancing since bars and clubs have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic?

There’s now a new way to rave thanks to three companies who have banded together to bring a drive-in style rave to Ace Café in downtown Orlando.

On Saturday, Aug. 22 bring a car full of friends to enjoy socially-distanced live music at the “Tail Break Rave” courtesy of the following DJs: The Godfather of Bass – DJ Magic Mike, Huda Hudia, Ondamike, GN - G$Montana & Neuroziz, Sweet Charlie, ToolTime, Jimmy Joslin, Jason Brown, Dynasty, Afrodisiax, Sisco, Swagkerr, G-force, Jeff Justice, Lisa Loyd, 4real and the host Rob-e the Dj.

The parking lot, which can hold a total of 80 cars, opens at 1 p.m. and the event runs until midnight. It is first-come, first-served parking, according to event officials.

Safety precautions will be in effect including temperature checks and everyone should wear a face mask, event organizers said. Cars will be parked six feet apart.

Event officials say dancing is permitted and encouraged but attendees should stay close to the vehicle they arrived in.

Beach chairs, lawn chairs and umbrellas are permitted to allow you more comfort when sitting outside your car. However, no outside food or drinks are allowed, along with no coolers.

Food, drinks and restrooms will be available at Ace Café.

Early bird tickets are on sale for $20 a person and day of show tickets cost $25 per person. There are VIP tickets available for $40 a person. Click here to buy tickets.

For more event details, click here.