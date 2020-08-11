Teen gets accidentally locked inside showroom safe at gun range in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was accidentally locked inside a showroom safe at a gun range on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Investigators said she walked inside the display and the door closed behind her.

Crews responded to Shooters World and said Tower 10 firefighters had to use hydraulic extrication tools to breach the door.

The fire department said the teenager was not injured in the incident.

