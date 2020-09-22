Pay for stains? Gucci debuts pricey grass-stained denim

They say the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence, but it turns out the grass is greener on Gucci’s new denim.

That’s right. Take a close look at these overalls that have been purposely stained with grass.

It’s just $1,400 for that “play in the dirt again,” “worn-in” look for folks who -- let’s be honest here -- probably haven’t ever done a day of yard work in their lives.

The Italian fashion house debuted the new look for its grunge-inspired fall/winter 2020 collection.

Who knew working in your yard was the same as grunge?

Overalls not your thing? Or maybe the price tag is too steep?

No worries, there are grass-stained jeans, too, and those are only $1,200.

Your mom probably knows how to get grass stains out of clothes, so she probably shouldn’t be consulted about the cleaning care for these.