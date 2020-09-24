Krispy Kreme offering $5 dozen glazed doughnuts for sports fans Friday

Krispy Kreme is ready to celebrate the return of fall sports.
On Friday, Sept. 25 only, Krispy Kreme locations will have $5 dozen glazed doughnuts for customers wearing sports team gear.
Team gear includes anything from jerseys, t-shirts, hat, helmet, gloves, referee uniform, coaches shirt or team uniforms, the shop said on its website.
Until Sept. 27, locations will have a limited time sports dozen which includes soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs and football-themed doughnuts.
Sports-themed doughnuts are only sold as a dozen and not individually, Krispy Kreme noted on its website.
Click here for participating U.S. locations.