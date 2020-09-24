Publix releases 12 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors

Are you ready to taste the flavors of fall and Christmas?

If so, Publix has the ice cream flavors you’ve been waiting for.

To celebrate the fall and holiday season, Publix has released 12 limited-edition ice cream flavors, according to its website.

The flavors play off the classic and nostalgic holiday tastes while incorporating other unique twists.

This season’s flavors include the following, according to Publix.com:

Santa’s White Christmas is the “classic flavor of Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.”

Pumpkin Pie pairs “pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.”

Peppermint Stick features “vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.”

Eggnog incorporates “eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.”

Southern Banana Pudding is made up of “French custard ice cream with swirls of creamy banana sauce and bits of vanilla wafers.”

Caramel Mountain Tracks has “toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.”

Snickerdoodle mixes “brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.”

New York-Style Cheesecake incorporates “cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a tart cherry-flavored ribbon and graham cracker pieces.”

Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti offers up “chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes.”

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast combines “marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.”

Chocolate Malt offers up “chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate sauce and crunchy chocolate malt pieces.”

Deep Dish Apple Pie uses “apple-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar sauce, with pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.”

Which flavor do you think you’ll try first?