2020-themed ‘dumpster fire’ items bring laughter to rough year

From the pandemic to politics, to hurricanes, 2020 has been a rough year for a lot of us.

Some wouldn’t say it’s been a complete dumpster fire, but it’s been close.

Now you can commemorate the sentiment with dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments.

They’re 3D printed by a Los Angeles company and they come complete with the year printed on the front.

Each ornament comes with a note saying they hope it brings the owner laughter.

We checked, and they’re being sold for about 19 dollars a piece.