Love holiday movies? Get paid $2,500 to watch them

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you love holiday movies, and have dusted off your binge-watching skills during the pandemic, your dream job may have just opened up.

Reviews.org is looking to hire a Chief Holiday Cheermeister. But being the chief in cheer comes with a hefty responsibility.

The website’s top cheer official must be prepared to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. The payoff? A whopping $2,500, which splits up to $100 a day. Part of the benefits package also includes a generous streaming package, including one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and of course Hallmark Movies Now.

According to the job description, the CHC can select all of their own movies as long as they can be considered a holiday film (verdict is still out on Die Hard, though). After watching your preferred festive films, the CHC will have to fill out a quick survey to report on their holiday cheer levels.

So if you plan on having a socially distant holiday season, or you’re a festive film connoisseur, consider making your holiday movie list and checking it twice to make sure you qualify.

Be sure to get your application in by Dec. 4.