Love holiday movies? Get paid $2,500 to watch them

Imagine adding Chief Holiday Cheermeister to your resume

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you love holiday movies, and have dusted off your binge-watching skills during the pandemic, your dream job may have just opened up.

Reviews.org is looking to hire a Chief Holiday Cheermeister. But being the chief in cheer comes with a hefty responsibility.

The website’s top cheer official must be prepared to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. The payoff? A whopping $2,500, which splits up to $100 a day. Part of the benefits package also includes a generous streaming package, including one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and of course Hallmark Movies Now.

According to the job description, the CHC can select all of their own movies as long as they can be considered a holiday film (verdict is still out on Die Hard, though). After watching your preferred festive films, the CHC will have to fill out a quick survey to report on their holiday cheer levels.

So if you plan on having a socially distant holiday season, or you’re a festive film connoisseur, consider making your holiday movie list and checking it twice to make sure you qualify.

Be sure to get your application in by Dec. 4.

About the Author: