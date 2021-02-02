Get free Buffalo Wild Wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings believes the only thing better than extra football is free wings.
The restaurant is offering free six-count wings if Sunday’s Super Bowl goes into overtime.
This deal is for everyone in the U.S. and Canada.
If there’s overtime, the deal will happen on Feb. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time.
This is the third year Buffalo Wild Wings has offered free wings, but there was a decisive victor after four quarters the last two years.
According to Buffalo Wild Wings gaming partner BetMGM, there’s a 10% chance of free wings.