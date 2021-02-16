IHOP cancels its National Pancake Day

IHOP is canceling its National Pancake Day celebration or at least altering it.

In years past, the restaurant chain has given away free flapjacks on Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras.

Executives decided against that this year due to the pandemic.

So instead, customers can get a free short stack any time in April.

Members of IHOP’s email club will see an IOU for the free hot cakes hit their inboxes.

Customers not on that list can download a coupon on the company’s website but that version of the deal requires a $10 minimum purchase.

The promotion will also apply to to-go and delivery orders.