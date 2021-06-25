Aunt Jemima’s replacement is hitting store shelves

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats' Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)

Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrups are now being phased out of stores.

Products for the new replacement brand, Pearl Milling Company, have started showing up in some supermarkets.

Shoppers will still see the Aunt Jemima brand for a while as retailers make the transition.

The old brand will be referenced on the new packaging.

Products will include the words: ’'New name, same great taste as Aunt Jemima.”

Last February, Quaker Oats said it was retiring Aunt Jemima because it was based on a racial stereotype.

Other food brands with problematic images and mascots followed suit, including Uncle Ben’s rice.