Boozy breakfast: IHOP adding booze to its menu

You’ve probably heard of kegs and eggs, but what about pilsner and pancakes?

IHOP is offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

If IHOP makes you think of pancakes, that’s part of the problem that company leaders there are trying to solve.

The restaurant is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer alcohol.

Some may opt-out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.