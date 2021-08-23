Starbucks’ says its officially fall with return of pumpkin spice latte Tuesday

Pumpkin fans can rejoice, Starbucks is bringing the pumpkin spice latte back earlier than ever before.

The drink is making its seasonal debut Tuesday one day earlier than last year.

The rollout comes after other competitors like Dunkin’ made their fall lineups available earlier as well.

Dunkin brought out its pumpkin drinks last Wednesday.

Also making a return Tuesday at Starbucks is the pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Starbucks has sold more than 500 million pumpkin spice lattes since first introducing the drink back in 2003.