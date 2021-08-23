Partly Cloudy icon
89º

Features

Starbucks’ says its officially fall with return of pumpkin spice latte Tuesday

Drink released one day prior than 2020

CNN Newsource

Tags: Starbucks, Food, Florida Foodie, Pumpkin Spice
Photo does not have a caption

Pumpkin fans can rejoice, Starbucks is bringing the pumpkin spice latte back earlier than ever before.

The drink is making its seasonal debut Tuesday one day earlier than last year.

[TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Become a News 6 Insider]

The rollout comes after other competitors like Dunkin’ made their fall lineups available earlier as well.

Dunkin brought out its pumpkin drinks last Wednesday.

Also making a return Tuesday at Starbucks is the pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Starbucks has sold more than 500 million pumpkin spice lattes since first introducing the drink back in 2003.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.