Starbucks letting customers bring personal mugs again

Soon, you’ll be able to bring your own mug to Starbucks again.

The coffee chain used to encourage customers to bring their own cups to avoid waste but it stopped last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 22, customers can once again get a cup of joe in their own mugs, but don’t expect it to be the same as it was.

Baristas aren’t allowed to touch personal mugs anymore which means they also can’t wash them, so make sure to clean that cup.

Customers will also have to put their cups in a larger cup or on a tray to get it filled.

They will then have to remove them themselves so workers don’t have to touch personal mugs.