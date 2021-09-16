Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing — so you’re probably looking for events and activities that will help you learn about and celebrate the cultures that have added such richness to the makeup of Central Florida.

The good news is, no matter what you’re into, there are plenty of exciting things happening over the next month — something for everyone. Click on the event name for details and tickets.

ORANGE COUNTY

Arts & Heritage Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month -- Sept. 17

Central Florida-area featured artists, Marisela Rodriguez, Jose Pardo, Ralph Aguirre and Nelson Cardenas take the everyday life of the Hispanic culture and transform it into enchanting and lively masterpieces.

Many other artists will be there at the Center in Oakland and local band the ATTO Music Project will provide live music at the opening event.

Ad

Oakland Art Exhibition Celebrating Hispanic Heritage (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival -- Sept. 18

It usually takes place in April, but there’s a full week of activities starting Sept. 10. Part of a statewide Puerto Rican Parade initiative, the fun will also continue with food, live music, vendors, and crafts.

Puerto Rican Parade & Festival (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ritmo del Sol: A Latin Jazz Celebration -- Sept. 18

CFCArts Big Band presents this event in Apopka. Be inspired by this fun, vibrant, and energetic party merging diverse musical styles – salsa, samba, Afro-Cuban bop, bossa nova, and more – from some of the greatest Latin jazz artists.

Ritmo del Sol (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Smithsonian Museum Day: Celebrating Latin American Arts and Culture -- Sept. 18

Ad

A celebration of Latin American arts and culture! Several Central Florida artists will be there representing a variety of Latin American countries, displaying and selling their artwork. Meet-and-greet with the artists, see live art demos and bring the kids because they’ll have family-friendly crafts and activities.

Fiesta Latina: Hispanic Heritage Dance -- Sept. 25

Latin music with a 10-piece band bringing old school classic salsa, merengue, bachata and boleros to Orlando.

Lake Nona Social Hispanic Heritage Festival -- Sept. 25

Event includes authentic delicious meals from at least seven different countries, check out a cooking demo and enjoy a kids zone all with live music!

Ad

Lake Nona Social Hispanic Heritage Festival (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival -- Sept. 26

This year, it will take place at Festival Park. The festival is for all ages with all kinds of music and flavors to discover. There’s also a kids zone.

Salsa y Sazon (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

City of Orlando Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Event -- Oct. 12

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz will celebrate our community’s diversity at the Amway Center. The event is free and will also include Latin food, music and entertainment.

Noche de Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage & Hope -- Oct. 14

Ad

The Hispanic Heritage Month Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony, Dinner and end-of-the-month grand celebration.

Festival Calle Orange -- Oct. 24

This festival will take over downtown Orlando with dozens of artists, three stages with salsa, merengue and bachata, and traditional Latin food and drinks over 10 city blocks.

Festival Calle Orange (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit -- Sept. 1-Oct. 28

Exhibits will be in multiple locations and feature traditional dresses and artwork highlighting Hispanic culture by local artists from around Central Florida.

Latin American/Latinx Film Festival -- September through November

Ad

The festival will feature six different films from a variety of countries.

Latin American/Latinx Film Festival (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at the Orange County Public Library -- Ongoing

All kinds of events for kids including virtual and in-person events focused on arts & crafts, food, stories and much more with the goal of educating kids on many countries.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Viva Osceola 2021 -- Oct. 9

The Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 29th annual event with live performances from Lalo Rodriguez and Edwin el Calvito Reyes y Orquesta Fuego.

Viva Osceola (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hispanic Heritage Month Networking Event -- Oct. 14

Ad

Networking opportunity by Gionis, Lilly & Romero, PLLC along with the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida and Opera Orlando. You’re encouraged to bring business cards and enjoy great food, drinks and music.

Networking Event (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hablemos Más -- Last Tuesday of each month

A peer-led support group for the Latinx and Hispanic communities to start conversations about mental health while building friendships.

Hablamos Mas (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hispanic Heritage Month: Art in Public Places -- Sept. 3-Nov. 5

Local artists exhibiting this year are Veronica Garcia, Crummy Gummy, Marisela Rodriguez, Michelle Irizarry, and Jenn Bolanos. The Kissimmee City Commission celebrates the lives and culture of the Hispanics/Latinx community residing in our city and in all of Central Florida.

Ad

VOLUSIA COUNTY

25th Annual Latin Festival -- Oct. 10

Event includes more than 40 vendors, giveaways and plenty of Latin food, music, art and entertainment.

Volusia Latin Festival (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY

Viva Brevard -- Oct. 9

This annual festival includes live music, food, kids’ zone, exhibitors, a business expo and more.

Viva Brevard (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY

Unidos en la Musica: A Latin American Festival -- Sept. 25

In partnership with the The Hispanic American Club of Palm Coast, Latin Community Services is putting on the event with live performances, dinner and dessert.

Unidos en la musica (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY

Ad

Annual Hispanic Heritage Music and Dance -- Sept. 17

A free, family-friendly event full of dancing and singing in Ocala.

Annual Hispanic Heritage Music & Dance (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

What are your favorite events for Hispanic Heritage Month? Let us know if we missed any we can include!