Halloween typically sees an increase in fatal car crashes, no matter what day of the week it’s on

While the main features of Halloween are candy and costumes, there is something else that typically increases when the day rolls around: Fatal car crashes.

According to autoinsurance.org, between 2004 and 2018, all but two years saw an increase in fatal wrecks compared to what the annual average was for that particular day of the week.

The only years with a decrease were in 2017 and 2018, according to the website.

Research found that people younger than age 18 are involved in an average of 8.3 fatal crashes on Halloween nights, compared to 4.2 fatal crashes on average non-Halloween days.

So, what days of the week have had the most fatal crashes when Halloween falls on those particular days? Here is the total number of Halloween fatal crashes on each day since 1994, according to the website’s research.

1994 (Monday) 107

1995 (Tuesday) 103

1996 (Thursday) 123

1997 (Friday) 123

1998 (Saturday) 138

1999 (Sunday) 131

2000 (Tuesday) 108

2001 (Wednesday) 99

2002 (Thursday) 107

2003 (Friday) 135

2004 (Sunday) 143

2005 (Monday) 104

2006 (Tuesday) 90

2007 (Wednesday) 98

2008 (Friday) 136

2009 (Saturday) 106

2010 (Sunday) 96

2011 (Monday) 84

2012 (Wednesday) 80

2013 (Thursday) 99

2014 (Friday) 123

2015 (Saturday) 106

2016 (Monday) 100

2017 (Tuesday) 84

2018 (Wednesday) 86

This year, Halloween will be on a Sunday.

The last three times Halloween has been on a Sunday, there has been an average of more than 123 fatal crashes, according to the website.

In comparison, Sundays produced an average of 107.2 fatal crashes overall during the same 25-year time span, a 15% increase.

This will be the first time Halloween will be on a Sunday since 2010.

There are several factors of why there is usually an increase in fatal car accidents on Halloween day, ranging from more children running in streets, parents being in a hurry on the road trying to follow children, rainy weather causing slippery roads or more drunken drivers on the road coming and going from Halloween parties.