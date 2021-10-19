Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Who carries the mental load in your family?

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Mental Load, Mental Health, Family, Parenting
Do you know the term "mental load?"
Mental load: Are you familiar with that term?

Think about it in terms of family. Of course, any family comes with a lot of work: Schedules, chores, getting people where they need to go, arranging child care, dealing with the financials, keeping everyone happy, healthy and moving forward.

Who handles this “mental load” in your family?

We’d love your help with a project looking at these issues and building resources to help anyone working to balance the needs of their loved ones against personal well-being.

If you’re open to it, consider filling out our form, below.

About the Author:

Michelle is the Managing Editor of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which writes for all of the company's news websites.

