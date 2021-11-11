Longest partial lunar eclipse of this century is happening soon

The sun is seen covered by the moon during a partial solar eclipse.

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the year is happening soon, and people in all 50 states will be able to view it.

A lunar eclipse is when Earth makes its way between the sun and the moon, so that Earth’s shadow eclipses the moon.

During the upcoming partial lunar eclipse, happening in the overnight hours between Nov. 18 and 19, Earth’s shadow will cover 97% of the full moon.

It will be the longest so far this century (or in 580 years), at approximately three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, according to NASA. It will by and far beat the record length of a total lunar eclipse this century, which happened in 2018 and lasted one hour and 43 minutes.

The partial eclipse will begin at about 2:19 a.m. EST, reach its max eclipse around 4 a.m. EST and end around 5:47 a.m. EST.

