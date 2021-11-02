Traveling by car for Thanksgiving? This is what it could cost.

It’s no secret: Traveling by vehicle has gotten pricier this year.

Having said that, the holiday season could be interesting, if you’re planning to drive to another city or state.

We can all complain about the prices (and we do, believe us) or we can settle in and prepare ourselves for what it means for our wallet this holiday season.

Are you driving from here to Chicago? Maybe cross-country? Are you taking an economical vehicle or the massive SUV in which you tote around the family?

Regardless, there’s a website where you can estimate what you will pay for gas, round-trip, based on what you’re driving and how far you’re traveling.

Here’s how it works.

You can select one-way trips or a roundtrip, and enter in your information, which includes the start and end city, plus details about what kind of vehicle you’re driving.

In turn, this website will tell you what is your tank size, and about how many miles per gallon your vehicle will get in the city and on the highway.

GasBuddy. (Screenshot of GasBuddy.com.)

Once you click on the button to “calculate my trip,” you will be provided with a mapped out trip, along with an estimated total trip cost.

It’s that simple.

We can’t guarantee the price is exactly what you will pay, but the calculation is based on current gas prices, so the estimate is expected to be relatively accurate.

You can also see what gas prices look like at different pumps around you as you’re traveling by using this tool.

Are you traveling by vehicle this holiday season? Click here to find out what you might pay for your trip.