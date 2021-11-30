Hello Kitty Café Truck coming to The Florida Mall. Here’s when

This weekend might be a good time to do some holiday shopping, especially if you’d like some Hello Kitty gifts.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be at The Florida Mall in Orlando this weekend.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 4, as the truck will be parked outside the Crayola Experience from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck offers sweet treats, drinks and merchandise representative of Sanrio friends.

Hello Kitty fans will find the following limited-edition merchandise for sale: pink Hello Kitty Café t-shirt, stainless Hello Kitty Café rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, Madeleine cookie sets and enamel pin sets, according to the company.

After its stop in Orlando, the truck will be in Jacksonville on Dec. 11.

To learn more about the event, click or tap here.

Hello Kitty pink heart shirt (Hello Kitty Café Truck)

New Hello Kitty cookie set (Hello Kitty Café Truck)

Hello Kitty enamel pin set (Hello Kitty Café Truck)