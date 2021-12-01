$311,000 raised in News 6 phone bank for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than $310,000 was raised on Giving Tuesday during a News 6 phone bank for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

News 6 teamed up with The Salvation Army and BFARR Contracting on Tuesday.

The program provides new clothing and toys to children and families in need each year, according to the Salvation Army.

This year, 5,000 angels represent a child ranging from infant to 14 years old in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for Angel Tree donations.

To keep everyone safe, you can adopt your Angel virtually this year and in person at participating locations.

Anyone who did not get a chance to call into the News 6 phone bank on Tuesday can still make a donation toward the Angel Tree program.

To adopt virtually:

Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar. Click the “Adopt an Angel” button to be re-routed directly to the Angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties. Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt. Select from one of the three drop-off locations, even if you plan to deliver or drop off your gifts. Print tag/adoption confirmation.

To adopt in person:

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and participating Walmart stores.

Ad

You can also return your gifts or have them shipped directly to the Salvation Army at this address:

The Salvation Army Orlando

416 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

*NOTE: Must be addressed to C/O of The Salvation Army Orlando and include the Angel’s name and ID number.

If you would like to drop off your gifts in person, you can do that at these locations:

The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804 (M-F from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839

Participating Walmart Stores

Viewers can also shop without picking a specific Angel via the Walmart Registry at walmartangeltree.com. The toys bought off the Walmart registry, will go to Angels not selected or whose gifts don’t get returned.

Gifts should be returned or shipped to an above location by Friday, Dec. 10.

The following Walmart stores are also participating:

Address City 5991 South Goldenrod Road Orlando 4400 13th Street St. Cloud 5511 Deep Lake Road Oviedo 8990 Turkey Lake Road Orlando 11930 Narcoossee Road Orlando 10500 West Colonial Drive Orlando 11250 East Colonial Drive Orlando 1700 South Orange Blossom Trail Apopka 1471 East Osceola Parkway Kissimmee 904 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee 2855 North Old Lake Wilson Road Kissimmee 4444 West Vine Street Kissimmee 3101 West Princeton Street Orlando 5734 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando 2500 South Kirkland Road Orlando 9498 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando 11920 Narcoossee Road Orlando 7701 East Colonial Drive Orlando 4763 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee 7810 West Colonial Drive Orlando

The following Chick-fil-A restaurants are also participating: