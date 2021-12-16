Kraft will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

Well... we haven’t heard this one before.

Kraft, the owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, according to News4Jax.com. So naturally, the company wants to pay you to not buy the item for your holiday cheesecake. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Here’s how it works: Participants will register here at noon on Friday. Participants can register on Dec. 17 and 18.

Kraft will then pick 18,000 winners. The lucky winners will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and will get reimbursed up to $20.

The company suggested that customers make cookies, brownies or cupcakes instead.

Here is how you will receive your $20 digital reward from Philadelphia:

RESERVE: Starting on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at noon EST each day, be one of the first to reserve your spot to claim a limited dessert reservation.

BUY: Once your dessert reservation is confirmed with a unique one-time-use link that is sent to you (do not share), buy any dessert with a dated receipt between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

REDEEM: Starting on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. EST through Jan. 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST, use your unique link to submit your dessert receipt for your chance to receive a $20 digital reward.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18% last year as more people baked at home. The company is pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

