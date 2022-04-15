Soul food festival to bring cozy cuisine, live music to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An upcoming festival will soon bring the sounds and tastes of soul food cooking and its cozy culture to Orlando.

The third annual “Taste of Soul” soul food festival will be held in Festival Park at 2911 E. Robinson St. from Friday, April 22, to Sunday, April 24.

In addition to traditional cooking, the festival will feature live music, local vendors, children’s activities, a spades tournament and other fun things to do.

The event begins Friday evening, running from 5-10 p.m. that day. On Saturday, it starts at noon and ends at 9 p.m. The final day on Sunday will see festivities active from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for entry, but are free to the general public. There are also special tickets that will give you access to additional features, such as unlimited mimosas and an all-you-can-eat brunch. Those special tickets vary in price from $30-50.

For more information, visit this website.