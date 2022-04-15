What is the best donut in Orlando? Local festival gives you the chance to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests will have a chance to name the best donut in Orlando at a donut-focused festival.

The Donut Fest Orlando will be happening on Sunday, April 24, in the Orlando Brewing at 1301 Atlanta Ave. from 1-5 p.m.

The event will feature donut samples from multiple local vendors, and at the end of the day, guests will have a chance to help name the city’s “Favorite Donut.”

And the Donut Fest has more to offer. Guests will also have access to beer and non-alcoholic beverages, giveaways, a donut eating contest and more.

Tickets vary in price from $10-$30, with the most expensive ones being “VIP,” giving access to other benefits such as raffles and goody bags.

For more information about the “sweetest event in your town,” visit this website.

