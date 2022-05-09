Hot Wheels launching remote-controlled wheelchair toy

Representation matters and for kids in wheelchairs, Hot Wheels is stepping up its game.

Check out the company’s first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair Motocross World Champion and Paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and back flips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control and a ramp so users can perform tricks like he does.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

You can buy it on Amazon.