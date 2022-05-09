81º

LIVE

Features

Hot Wheels launching remote-controlled wheelchair toy

Toy available on Amazon

CNN Newsource

Tags: Toy, Hot Wheels, Amazon
Hot Wheels wheelchair toy (CNN Newsource)

Representation matters and for kids in wheelchairs, Hot Wheels is stepping up its game.

Check out the company’s first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Central Florida forecast: Not as hot and mostly dry | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair Motocross World Champion and Paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and back flips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control and a ramp so users can perform tricks like he does.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

You can buy it on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES