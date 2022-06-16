Orlando, News 6 team up for Fireworks at the Fountain. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando and News 6 are teaming up for the 45th annual Fireworks at the Fountain event this Fourth of July at Lake Eola, a spectacular live event in addition to an online Choose Your View experience.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents to Lake Eola Park, where festivities begin at 4 p.m. on July 4. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find a great viewing spot and enjoy family-friendly activities, including live music, a kids play zone and access to the playground.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from more than a dozen food vendors.

The evening will conclude with a patriotic firework display, which will begin at 9:10 p.m., accompanied by a performance from the Orlando Concert Band.

The entertainment schedule for the day is as follows:

Amphitheater Stage

4 p.m. – Onstage entertainment

8 p.m. – Orlando Concert Band

9 p.m. – Fireworks countdown pre-show with News 6

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks finale

For those who can’t attend, News 6 will air a two-hour special starting at 8 p.m. The show will also be featured on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+ via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV.

The two-hour special will feature local heroes who get results for others and will culminate with the fireworks bonanza.

Earlier in the day, ClickOrlando.com will launch a Choose Your View experience, with as many as 24 livestreams available to watch the events, interviews and more from Lake Eola.

Guest parking info

To view an interactive map of available parking garages and lots throughout downtown Orlando, visit orlando.gov/fireworks.

The free LYMMO circulator is recommended for downtown residents and attendees parking at garages other than the Orange County Library Garage (located at 112 East Central Boulevard). Additional transportation information, including LYMMO stops and street closure details, are also located at orlando.gov/fireworks.

Handicapped parking will be available on Rosalind Avenue, from Jackson Street to Central Boulevard, for the event.