News 6 launches Black Business Spotlight 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – August is National Black Business Month, and News 6 is dedicated to sharing stories of Black business owners, especially those rooted in Central Florida.

Throughout the month, News 6 will highlight people in different industries.

Black Business month was created in 2004 when John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. partnered to bring attention to the needs of more than 2 million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Jordan, an engineering entrepreneur at the time, felt the need to highlight and uplift Black business owners like himself, according to BlackEnterprise.

According to the Census Bureau, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise.

It’s estimated that there are more than 134,000 Black- or African American-owned businesses in the United States, according to Census data.

