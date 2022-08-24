📷 SHOW US: It’s ‘National Dog Day’ on Friday

Get ready to celebrate your furry friend as it’s National Dog Day on Friday, Aug. 26.

And to mark the occasion, we want to see photos of your dogs. I mean who doesn’t enjoy looking at hundreds of photos of man’s best friend.

To submit a photo, click here or PinIt! through the News 6 Pinpoint Weather app. Look for the category labeled Pets.

We do have a tutorial on how to submit your photos if you need a little extra help.

Once you’ve submitted, be sure to tune in as you might just see your photo featured on News 6 at 9 a.m. or during an afternoon newscast.