Share your memories of Martin Luther King Jr. with News 6

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, News 6 wants to hear what the civil rights leader means to you.

This year, MLK Day is Monday, January 16.

Every year, the holiday is around his birthday; this year, it’s a day later. The holiday is typically observed on the third Monday of January because it follows the guidelines of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

As we all know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader who fought for equal rights for Black Americans.

His “I Have A Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. is a defining moment in U.S. history that represented unity and hope for the future.

Were you there for his speech? Did King make a stop in your hometown? Perhaps you remember seeing him on TV.

We want you to share your memories of King or you can tell us how he impacted the life of you and your family members.

To do so, just call 888-664-9564 and leave a voice message. Your response could be used on News 6 or ClickOrlando.com (listen below).

We look forward to hearing from you.