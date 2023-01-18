🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee has finally opened its first Central Florida location, on East Colonial Drive in Orange County, nearly two years after it was first announced.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee.

You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known.

“Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.

[TRENDING: Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park during Florida cold snap | 3 get life in slaying of store guard over face mask order | Become a News 6 Insider]

The fast-food chain started from humble beginnings in the 1970s in the Philippines. Its first store specialized in desserts.

“It started out as two small ice cream parlors and right now we have about 1,500 stores globally. We started out in 1998 here in the U.S. and the goal was to serve the Filipino-American market who have migrated here who are looking for a taste of their home country,” Dela Cruz said.

[RELATED: Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee]

Jollibee uses Filipino-inspired spices and seasonings to bring some of the culture to taste buds all over the world. One of its most popular items is the Chickenjoy, hand-breaded fried chicken.

“While on its own it’s very flavorful and juicy, if you dip it into our flavorful gravy, it brings it to a whole new experience,” Dela Cruz said.

The restaurant also offers crispy chicken sandwiches, fried peach mango pies and spaghetti (yes, you read that right).

“We call it our Jolly Spaghetti. It’s also a favorite. It’s a little bit different because it’s sweet in flavor and has hot dogs in it, but it’s really delicious,” Dela Cruz said.

Jollibee’s newest restaurant opened Jan. 18 in Orlando, a couple miles south of UCF, bringing with it the restaurant’s iconic bee mascot.

[RELATED: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee opens]

“The owner wanted a bee to represent busy bees and people working together because that’s what bees do. Then Jolli, to signify happiness. You have to be happy doing what you’re doing,” Dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz said she’s been with the company for 30 years, starting her career working in one of the Jollibee restaurants in the Philippines, her home country. She said back home, it’s more than just a fast-food restaurant but a spot that evokes happy memories.

“Jollibee actually has an impact on the lives of many people in the Philippines because it’s where we celebrate a lot of milestones. Whether it’s graduation or a birthday, a lot of families have their celebrations there so many people always have a happy Jollibee memory,” said Dela Cruz. “It just really makes me proud to see the brand expanding.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: