Never grow up at this new Orlando cocktail experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hangout with Peter Pan and The Lost Boys to enjoy a Peter Pan pop-up bar adventure this summer.

This quest takes off this May at the Oliv Bar on North Magnolia Ave. in Orlando.

During this experience, guests can follow the journey of Wendy, Michael, and John as they fly away to Neverland.

They must also face the wrath of Captain Hook and his pirates throughout the journey.

Guests can participate in hook toss, archery, and walk the plank to retrieve gold to make the brew of life to save Tinkerbell.

There will be plenty of tasty, themed drinks for guests to try as well. Some of these drinks include pixie dust shots, and “Mai Tais”.

Peter pan bar experience. (Hidden Media Network)

This 90-minute experience costs $47 a person and includes one welcome drink, and two bespoke cocktails.

Visit their website to purchase tickets or to learn what more they have to offer.

