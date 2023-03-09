You’re in luck: SeaWorld Orlando celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Seven Seas Food Festival

Irish corned beef from the Irish Market at SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Festival.

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando on Thursday kicked off its Seven Seas Food Festival in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The festival transforms the park into the “Emerald Isle” and runs from March 9-19.

While at the festival, you can expect to hear traditional Irish melodies playing throughout the theme park. You will also be able to witness amazing entertainers at the “Streets of Green” Irish Market Plaza.

During this gathering, guests can participate in the “Tastes of Ireland” with dozens of classic Irish dishes and drinks to taste-test.

Below is a list of some of the newest additions to the menu.

Irish coddle

Corned beef hash

Guinness beef stew

Jameson bread pudding

Dishes from SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival. (Jeannette Conrado)

These savory foods will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., when the park closes.

Visitors may purchase a lanyard that allows them to sample dishes across the park. Lanyards start at $70 and range from 10-18 samples.

In addition to the food festival, there will be several new artists across a variety of genres who will be performing in a concert series. Some of these artists include Sean Kingston, Smokey Robinson and Chris Lane.

The festival is included park admission, which can be purchased here.

