What’s better than man’s best friend? Find your new pal at one of these Central Florida shelters

ORLANDO, Fla. – With National Puppy Day coming up on Thursday, there are many pups out there looking for their forever home.

Having a puppy comes with many benefits—unconditional love, having someone to keep you company and more.

According to the American Kennel Club, it is scientifically proven that dogs help to relieve many of the things that can cause medical issues as well.

For example, they can help reduce stress, encourage owners to become more active and just generally makes us happier.

Check out the list below to see which Central Florida shelters might be housing your new companion.

1. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

With the goal of providing compassion and expert services for pets, The Pet Alliance has plenty for new pet owners to take advantage of. Along with adopting a pet, it offers many other services, like vaccinations, neutering and other medical needs for your pet.

2. Happy Trails Animal Rescue

Located in Orlando, Happy Trails Animal Rescue has a lot offer for anyone looking for an addition to their household. Along with having a great selection of dogs, this nonprofit also opened a resource center for pet owners that provides low-cost and free services, such as a pet food pantry, free grooming, assistance with veterinary expenses and so much more.

3. Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services offers lower adoption rates and has given 177 animals a new home. Included in the shelter’s $55 adoption fee for dogs is making sure pups are spayed/neutered, getting their initial vaccinations and rabies shots and tagging and microchipping them. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit the website.

4. Poodle and Pooch Rescue

This rescue is 100% run by volunteers and specializes in the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs. They strive to help these dogs get in better condition and possibly find their forever home.

5. Second Chance Animal Rescue

This rescue has been saving animals for over 10 years and partners with pet companies like Chewy and Petfinder to give these fur babies the best they can. It has many adoptable puppies that are waiting to get scooped up and taken home. Check out the rescue’s website to view these pups and to learn more about what the shelter has to offer.

