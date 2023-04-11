Video: K-9 hunts down carjacking suspect

From the body cam footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 tracks sniffs out a pair of suspects accused of a carjacking from behind a garbage dump.

It wasn’t over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for this K-9.

Instead, it was through the woods and behind a garbage dump to track down a suspect accused of an armed carjacking.

This took place in 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 1.3 million views at the time this story was published.

It was footage shot from the body cam of Volusia County deputies in Florida, which shows the K-9 leading deputies through woods next to a housing complex to a garbage dump, where the alleged suspects were then handcuffed.