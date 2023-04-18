78º

Woah! Watch as 4-foot snake removed from toilet

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

A lot of plumbers like to use a device commonly referred to as a “snake” when unclogging toilets or shower drains.

But in this case, removing a literal snake from a toilet in Australia became an entirely different plumbing issue.

At a home in Australia, a 4-foot snake found its way inside a homeowner’s toilet.

A snake catcher was then called for and is seen in the video above removing the creature from the toilet before releasing it back into the wild.

